Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Booker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Booker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Booker Obituary
Richard Booker died peacefully in Pittsburgh on Aug. 1, 2019, at the age of 89. Mr. Booker was one of the first black NFL players. He played for the Detroit Lions in the early '50s; he also played baseball for the Kansas City Monarchs. Mr. Booker has a brother and sister and is survived by his only daughter, Treina Wilson, of Houston, Texas; two grandsons, Erik and Colby Wilson; two great-grandchildren, Chase Wilson and Aeris Wilson; and many nieces and nephews.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.