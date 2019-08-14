|
Richard Booker died peacefully in Pittsburgh on Aug. 1, 2019, at the age of 89. Mr. Booker was one of the first black NFL players. He played for the Detroit Lions in the early '50s; he also played baseball for the Kansas City Monarchs. Mr. Booker has a brother and sister and is survived by his only daughter, Treina Wilson, of Houston, Texas; two grandsons, Erik and Colby Wilson; two great-grandchildren, Chase Wilson and Aeris Wilson; and many nieces and nephews.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 14, 2019