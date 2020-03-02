|
|
Richard C. "Butch" Beard, 71, of Kiski Township, passed away Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 in AHN-Forbes Regional Hospital, Monroeville. Born Aug. 20, 1948, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Clyde William and Dorothy Virginia (Harrison) Beard. Butch lived all of his life in Kiski Township. He retired in 2006 from Dominion Gas where he had been employed as a customer service man. A veteran of the Navy, Butch served our country during the Vietnam War. He was a 1966 graduate of Apollo High School and had attended Wisconsin University in Superior, Wis., for two years. Butch and Susan celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Jan. 10, 2020. His memberships included Boiling Springs Presbyterian Church in Kiski Township, where he served as an elder, Masonic Lodge F and AM No. 437 in Apollo, Coudersport Consistory, life member of the Spring Church Sportsman Club and the North American Hunting Club, NRA, Ruffed Grouse Society, National Turkey Federation and Apollo Elks No. 386. An avid outdoorsman, Butch enjoyed Pennsylvania hunting and fishing with his gang in Port Clinton, Ohio. He also enjoyed watching the Pittsburgh sports teams, traveling and spending time with his grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Donna Jean Beard. Butch is survived by his wife of 50 years, Susan (Reichenbaugh) Beard, of Kiski Township; son, Richard P. (Danielle) Beard, of Export; daughter, Melissa S. (Roger) Ray, of Apollo; and grandchildren, Kristen and Ryan Beard, and Brandon and Lacey Ray; brother-in-law, Edward Reichenbaugh; and many beloved friends. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, in the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, in the funeral home, with Rev. Dr. Peter C. Bower officiating. Burial will follow in Riverview Cemetery, Apollo. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions in Butch's honor be made to Boiling Springs Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 154, Spring Church, PA 15686. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.