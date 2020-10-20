Richard "Sam" Chepkevich passed away Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, in Honolulu, Hawaii. He was born Nov. 20, 1949, in East Vandergrift, the son of Anthony and Josephine (Zawacki Klem) Chepkevich. He was a graduate of Kiski Area High School, Slippery Rock University and the University of Southern California. Rich served his country for 10 years in the Navy and traveled around the world during his tenure. He worked for Hilton Hotels and was in charge of their cyber security for all of their properties in Hawaii. He also taught information technology at Hawaii Pacific University and taught similar courses to Navy personnel at Pearl Harbor. His parents, his brothers, William Chepkevich and Anthony Klem, and his sister, Helen (Klem) Minnetto, preceded him in death. He is survived by his daughter, Marissa (Phil) Acosta, granddaughters, Karissa and Breanna Acosta, sisters, Dorothy (Klem) Kerr, of Bellvue, Neb., and Arlene (Klem) Sibik, of Oklahoma Borough, as well as many nieces and nephews. He will be sadly missed by his longtime companion, Caryn. Local arrangements have been entrusted to the DUNMIRE-KERR & ROWE FUNERAL HOME INC., 244 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.dunmirekerr.com
