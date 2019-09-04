|
Richard D. Fennell Jr., 49, of Apollo, died unexpectedly Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. He was born Aug. 15, 1970, in Chicago, Ill., to Karen S. Szczesniak Fennell, of New Kensington, and the late Richard D. Fennell Sr., and had been a resident of Apollo for the past two years, previously residing in Lower Burrell. Richard worked as a construction foreman/contractor, working with Paramount Construction, Pittsburgh. He enjoyed fishing, camping, home renovations, fireworks, cooking, especially barbequing, and was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh sports teams. Above all else, he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his children and grandchildren. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his daughter, Amber (fiance James Shirley) Fennell, of Lower Burrell; grandchildren, Addison Takosky and Carson Bayer; sister, Kirsten (Greg) Howe, of Parma, Ohio; and longtime partner, Tammy Dimsho-Marmo. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Brittany Fennell.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. until time of funeral service at 8 p.m. Thursday, by the Rev. Dean Ward, at THE RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Road at Alder Street.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in care of the family. www.RusiewiczFH.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 4, 2019