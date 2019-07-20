Richard Dale Ward passed away Monday, July 15, 2019, after a long productive life, at the age of 88 in Jensen Beach, Fla., where he spent his final days near the ocean. He was born in Tarentum, Pa., on Oct. 13, 1930, to Helen and Richard, who raised him along with his two brothers. Before recently moving to Florida, Richard spent most of his life in Allegheny, Pa., where he worked for the Allegheny Ludlum Corp., married twice, and produced three children. One of his favorite activities was caring for and riding horses, which he did for much of his life. In his later years, he traveled in his motor home, experiencing much of America with his second wife, Helen, who was by his side until she passed away in 2017. Richard is survived by his two brothers, Frederick and Ronald Ward; his three children, Susan (Jerry) Nelson, Victoria (Jay) Miller, and Samuel (Kathy) Ward; his two stepdaughters, Diane (Erin Bolte) Valasek and Susan (Gary Buchlmayer) Valasek-Negley; and his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Preceding him in death were his mother and father, Helen and Richard Ward; his first wife, Beverly Flotta; his second wife, Helen Louise Ward; and his stepson, Daniel Valasek. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on July 20, 2019