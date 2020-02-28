|
Richard Dennis Zarichnak, 69, of Buffalo Township, died Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in his home. He was born Aug. 4, 1950, in New Kensington, to the late Michael and Olga Prokopik Zarichnak, and had been a resident of Buffalo Township since 1988, having previously resided in Freeport and Arnold. Mr. Zarichnak was a member of St. Vladimir Byzantine Catholic Church, Arnold, and worked for Oberg Industries in Freeport for 20 years. He enjoyed photography, golfing and was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Nancy Helgert Zarichnak; and two sons, Patrick D. (fiancee, Jen Nemeth) Zarichnak, of Ocean City, Md., and Richard "Rick" D. Zarichnak II, of Buffalo Township. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Michael Zarichnak. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Road at Alder Street, where funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, by the Rev. Yaroslav Koval. Parastas service will be at 6:30 p.m. Friday in the funeral home. The family suggests donations made in his name to the Pittsburgh Art Institute. www.RusiewiczFH.com.