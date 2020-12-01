1/1
Richard E. Decker
1946 - 2020-11-27
Richard E. Decker, 73, of New Kensington, passed away Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. He was born Dec. 14, 1946, in Pittsburgh, to the late William and Helen Gall Decker. Richard was a graduate of Deer Lakes High School Class of 1964 and worked as a rigger at Allegheny Ludlum for 39 years. He was extremely artistically and musically talented. He enjoyed playing the drums, painting and carving. Richard loved his cats. Richard is survived his son, Richard William Decker; daughter, Patrice L. (Justin) Tomcik; two grandchildren, Conor and Carson Tomcik; brother, Ed Graham; and niece Tammy (Eric) Sinclair. He was preceded in death by his parents. All services are private. Burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington, was entrusted with the arrangements. www.rossgwalker.com.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd.
217 Freeport Rd
New Kensington, PA 15068
7243351234
