Richard E. Hess, 86, of Buffalo Township, passed away Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. He was born May 19, 1933, in Fawn Township, to the late Edward and Cora (Kelley) Hess. He was raised in Fawn Township and graduated from Tarentum High School in 1951. A Jack-of-all-trades, there were few pieces of equipment he couldn't operate or construction projects he couldn't manage. He retired after 30-plus years from Air Products in Creighton. During his early years, Richard logged over 2 million miles without an accident to his credit. He was a member of Center United Methodist Church in Fawn Township, a church he helped to build. He was a lifetime member of Fawn Township No. 2 Fire Department, as well as a member of the Highlands Gridiron Club. Richard was a member of the Freeport Masonic Lodge No. 239, and a 32nd degree Freemason out of the New Castle Consistory. Richard was known by many as a person who would help anyone, regardless of the task at hand. He enjoyed restoring antique John Deere tractors, fishing, hunting, spending time at camp and vacationing in Myrtle Beach. But he enjoyed nothing more than laughing with his family and friends while instigating most of the mischief. He is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 65 years, Leona (Fennell) Hess; children, Dennis Hess, of Okeechobee, Fla., Cynthia Marcy, of Tarentum, Dale (Kim) Hess, of Fawn Township, and Douglas (Lisa) Hess, of Buffalo Township; and grandchildren, Joshua Hess, of Fawn Township, Dr. Christopher Hess, of Erie, Pa., Thayne (Ashley) Hess, of Natrona Heights, and Clay Hess, of Indianapolis, Ind. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Russell L. Hess.
A private family viewing was held Wednesday in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526, where services were conducted Thursday, with the Rev. C. Drew Myers officiating. Burial was in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 31, 2020