|
|
Richard E. "Dick" Moody, 83, died at home in Leechburg Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. Richard was born April 25, 1935, in Urbana, Ohio. He graduated from Urbana High School and attended Findlay College in Ohio. He was active in Pennsylvania Republican politics at the state level. Richard married Nancy Barinka Mawby in October of 1981. She preceded him in death in 2006. In 1989, Richard and Nancy opened A-K Supply Co. in Allegheny Township. Richard continued to operate the business for 36 years, until he was incapacitated. Richard is survived by a daughter, Elizabeth Moody, of Leechburg; a stepdaughter, Andrea (Olli) Mawby Tuominen, of West Chester; a stepson, Michael Mawby, of Philadelphia; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a sister, Carolyn Cox, of Urbana, Ohio.
His ashes will be interred in Oak Dale Cemetery in Urbana, Ohio, at a later date.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Feb. 22, 2019