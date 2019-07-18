Richard F. "Dick" Calligan, 88, of Natrona Heights, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at the Good Samaritan Hospice Unit at Concordia, Cabot, surrounded by his family. He was born Feb. 2, 1931, in Natrona, to the late Francis E. and Mary A. Sadowski Calligan. Dick attended St. Joseph Grade School and was a 1948 graduate of St. Joseph High School in Natrona. He continued his education, graduating from the School of Pharmacy at Duquesne University in 1952. Dick was an Army veteran of the Korean War. He was the owner of the former Calligan Pharmacy in Tarentum for 40 years. Dick was a member of Our Lady of the Most Blessed Sacrament Roman Catholic Parish, Most Blessed Sacrament Church in Natrona Heights. life member of the American Legion Post 48 in Natrona and the Pennsylvania and Allegheny County Pharmaceutical Associations. In his youth, Dick played baseball, basketball and football in high school and also baseball while in the Army. He coached baseball and softball for the Natrona Heights Little League and Softball Associations. Dick was an avid Pirates and Steelers fan, but especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is survivedby his loving wife of 61 years, Dolores "Mitzi" Bialas Calligan; his children, Francis (Terri) Calligan, of Natrona Heights, Amy (Mark) Camp, of Natrona Heights, and Diane (Bob) Ford, of Natrona Heights; his nine grandchildren, Jamie (Dave) Freehling, Julie (Dave) Fowkes, Daniel (Lindsey) Camp, Luke Camp, Mary (Em) Calligan, Peter Calligan, Sarah Ford, Jack Ford and Tyler Ford; and by his great-grandchildren, Carly and Ryan Freehling and Lexi and Evan Fowkes. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his two great-granddaughters, Hailey and Hannah Fowkes.

Friends will be received from 1 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Friday in the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1522 Carlisle St., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688, where a parting prayer service will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 9:30 a.m. in Most Blessed Sacrament Church, with the Rev. Aaron J. Kriss as celebrant. Burial will be in Our Lady of Hope Cemetery, Frazer Township. A parish vigil service will be held at 12:45 p.m. Friday in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Dick may be made to either Our Lady of the Most Blessed Sacrament School or St. Joseph High School, 800 Montana Ave., Natrona Heights, PA 15065. To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com.





Published in The Valley News Dispatch on July 18, 2019