Richard F. Fassio
1942 - 2020
Richard F. Fassio, 78, of Gilpin Township, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in his residence. A son of the late Fred Fassio and Josephine T. (Ravotti) Fassio, he was born Aug. 22, 1942, in Gilpin Township, Armstrong County. Richard had been employed by Canterbury Coal (David Mine) for more than 10 years before retiring from Allegheny Ludlum Steel in Brackenridge with more than 16 years of service in 2004. He was a veteran of the Army and member of Christ the King Parish, in Gilpin Township. Richard enjoyed watching sports and war movies, reading, spending time with his family and his daily trip into town, (Leechburg). Survivors include his son, Marc Fassio, of Leechburg; his daughter, Theresa Nestor, of Plum Borough; a grandson, Evan Nestor; a sister-in-law, Margaret Fassio, of Pendleton, Ky.; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Maryann L. (Concannon) Fassio, in February, 2019; and his brother, Lt. Col. Mark A. Fassio. Friends will be welcomed by his family from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at CLAWSON FUNERAL & CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg, 724-842-1051. A blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at the funeral home, with the Rev. James H. Loew, OSB, officiating. All visitors are asked to respectfully follow current state guidelines concerning pandemic measures of required face coverings, social distancing and gathering restrictions. Interment will follow at St. Catherine Cemetery in Gilpin Township. Condolences to the Fassio family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Calling hours
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Clawson Funeral Home
SEP
13
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Clawson Funeral Home
SEP
14
Service
10:00 AM
Clawson Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Clawson Funeral Home
170 Main St
Leechburg, PA 15656
724-842-1051
