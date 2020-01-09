Home

Richard F. Lisko


1957 - 09
Richard F. Lisko Obituary
Richard F. Lisko, of Double Oak, Texas, passed away peacefully Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. He was born Sept. 24, 1957, in Natrona Heights, to the late Dolores and Frank Lisko. He received his bachelor's degree from Indiana University and his master's degree from St. Francis University, and was a fourth-degree member of the Knights of Columbus at St. Ann's Parish in Coppell, Texas. Rik was a lifetime member and served on the Board of Directors for ASIS, and most recently worked as an international security director for Willis Towers Watson. He was an incredible friend and a matchless dad and husband. He loved all things sports and spent his weekends hitting birdies on the golf course and spoiling his puppies Gracie, Frankie and Petey. Rik is survived by his wife, Linda Rieger Lisko; and children, Derek (Kari) Lisko, Logann (Daniel) Lisko and Devin (Josh) Lisko; sister, Debra (Ed) Hollis; his niece, Jaclyn (Dennis, Liam, Brady) Hock; his mother-in-law, Mary Agnes Rieger; along with his in-laws, Rege (Laurie) Rieger, Karen (Bob) Urso, Maureen (Blairs) Kolar, Megan (Jodie) Deiseroth; and with several nieces nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Rege Rieger; and aunt and uncle, Margaret and Robert Dunning.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1522 Carlisle St., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688. Funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Friday at St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church, New Kensington. Officiating will be the Rev. Nikolai Breckenridge. Everyone is asked to please meet at the church. Entombment will be in Mt. Airy Cemetery.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020
