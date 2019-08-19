|
Richard F. "Fito" Marcantonio, 65, of New Kensington, died Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh. He was born Dec. 4, 1953, in New Kensington and was a son of the late Frank P. (Nea) (Bartolacci) Marcantonio. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Thomas Levett; his godmother, Dora Bartolacci; and sister-in-law, Kathy Marcantonio. Ric was a giant in the audio/visual field. Possessing several prestigious certifications, he constantly went above and beyond for his clients and employers alike. Knowledge was important to him and he had an abundance of it. Knowing a little about everything and a lot about most, he was always able to make things work. Music played an integral part in who he was. He had been the drummer in his band for many years, and music was more than just sound to him; it was a part of his soul. He was also an avid lover of the Steelers, science fiction, and wielded an incredibly dry sense of humor. The greatest part about him, though, was his heart and the way he loved the people in his life. The line between friends and family was almost invisible. He was supportive and understanding. Compassionate and encouraging. He loved his daughters completely and did everything humanly possible to make sure they knew that. His grandchildren were the lights of his life though. He just adored every single thing about them. He was the kind of son, brother, friend, father and pap that everyone should have. Selfless and a true embodiment of unconditional love. He will always be the greatest man we will ever know, and we will love and miss him forever. Survivors include three daughters, Kathryn, Antonina (Ashley) and Francesca (Anthony); three grandchildren, Madison, Luke and Riker; brother, Paul Marcantonio; his best friend, Melanie; nephew, JohnPaul (Bethany) Marcantonio; niece, Gina (Joe) Sacriponte; and great-nephew, Mateo Sacriponte.
Services and burial were private. Arrangements are in the care of GIUNTA-BERTUCCI FUNERAL HOME INC., 1509 Fifth Ave., Arnold, PA 15068, JohnPaul Bertucci, owner/supervisor.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 19, 2019