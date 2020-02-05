|
Richard G. Henrie, 82, of Herminie, passed away Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Forbes Regional Hospital. He was born Jan. 14, 1938, in Youngwood, and was a son of the late John and Laura (Wise) Henrie. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert and John "Jack" Henrie; and his sister, Roberta Workman. Dick was a Navy veteran aboard the USS Robert L. Wilson DDE 847. Prior to his retirement, he was a baggage handler, having worked for Northwest Airlines in Las Vegas and Pittsburgh for 34 years. In his spare time, he enjoyed tinkering with cars in his garage and was very proud of his 1969 El Camino, which he loved to show. He also enjoyed watching the Steelers, playing the lottery and loved visiting the casinos when he lived in Las Vegas. Dick is survived by his beloved wife of 36 years, Rebecca "Becky" Stubbs Henrie; a daughter, Roberta "Bobbie" Jean Coleman, of Las Vegas; a son, Jonathan "Jon" Hancock, of Herminie; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; a sister, Patricia (Carey) Burke, of Las Vegas; numerous nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and great-nephews. Dick was a quiet man with a very funny sense of humor. He will be dearly missed by his family, friends at the gas station and neighbors near and far. There will be no public visitation, per Dick's wishes. A memorial service to celebrate Dick's life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Herminie United Methodist Church, with Pastor Randy Landman officiating. JOSEPH W. NICKELS FUNERAL HOME INC., 404 Sewickley Ave., Herminie, PA 15637, 724-446-7251 is in charge of arrangements .