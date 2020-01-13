|
|
Richard G. Shaw, 80, of Ormond Beach, Fla., passed away Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, under the care of Halifax Hospice. Known to his family and friends as "Jocko" he was born in Arnold, and worked at Allegheny Ludlum for more than 30 years. An avid Pittsburgh sports fan, he also enjoyed travel, golf and spending time with his family and many friends. An extremely kind and generous man, he leaves behind the love of his life, wife of 59 years, Barbara (Burdick), and sons, Richard and Robert, all of Ormond Beach. He is also survived by grandchildren, Brittany and Derek; great-grandchildren, Cameron, Ella, Zoey and Grayson; brother, John (Jack); sisters-in-law, Patricia and Debbie; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by parents, Warren and Margaret; brother, Warren (Red); and sisters-in-law, Vera and Dorothy.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, in the Basilica of St. Paul, Daytona Beach, Fla., with the Rev. Timothy P. Daly presiding. Visitation with the family will take place at 10 a.m. at the church. Interment will follow at Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights.
Memorial contributions can be made to Basilica of St. Paul Music Fund, 317 Mullaly St., Daytona Beach, FL 32114.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 13, 2020