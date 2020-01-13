Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
Basilica of St. Paul
Daytona Beach, FL
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Basilica of St. Paul
Daytona Beach, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Shaw
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard G. Shaw

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard G. Shaw Obituary
Richard G. Shaw, 80, of Ormond Beach, Fla., passed away Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, under the care of Halifax Hospice. Known to his family and friends as "Jocko" he was born in Arnold, and worked at Allegheny Ludlum for more than 30 years. An avid Pittsburgh sports fan, he also enjoyed travel, golf and spending time with his family and many friends. An extremely kind and generous man, he leaves behind the love of his life, wife of 59 years, Barbara (Burdick), and sons, Richard and Robert, all of Ormond Beach. He is also survived by grandchildren, Brittany and Derek; great-grandchildren, Cameron, Ella, Zoey and Grayson; brother, John (Jack); sisters-in-law, Patricia and Debbie; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by parents, Warren and Margaret; brother, Warren (Red); and sisters-in-law, Vera and Dorothy.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, in the Basilica of St. Paul, Daytona Beach, Fla., with the Rev. Timothy P. Daly presiding. Visitation with the family will take place at 10 a.m. at the church. Interment will follow at Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights.
Memorial contributions can be made to Basilica of St. Paul Music Fund, 317 Mullaly St., Daytona Beach, FL 32114.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -