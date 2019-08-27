|
Richard G. Sipes, 76, of Marienville, died Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at his home. Born Sept. 9, 1942, in Slatelick, Pa., he was the son of the late Lawrence S. Sipes and Wilda Mildred McCracken. He attended North Buffalo Grade School and was a 1961 graduate of Kittanning High School. He was a truck driver for 38 years; he was self-employed for a time and then worked for Allegheny Trucking, Jones Motor Freight and Ace Motor Freight. Mr. Sipes was a member of a number of clubs and organizations. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge No. 277 in Clarion, a lifetime member of the Scottish Rite Coudersport Consistory in Coudersport, Zem Zem Shriners in Erie, Clarion County Shrine and Clarion County Trikes in Clarion, Erie County Cycle Corps in Erie, Tall Cedars of Lebanon, and Baker Trail No. 180 in Kittanning. He was a member of the Moose, American Legion and Eagles Club, all in Clarion; Allegheny Mountain Engine and Implement Association in Port Allegheny; Ashtabula County Antique Engine Club in Williamsfield, Ohio; Wild Creek Antique Engines, Hoosier Flywheelers and Tractor Club, in Peru, Ind.; Cool Spring Hit and Miss Engine in Cool Spring; a life member of Sportsmen's Club of Forest County in Marienville; NRA PA Gun Owners of Knox; and Western New York Gas and Steam Engine Association of Alexander, N.Y. He loved hunting and spent many vacations fishing in the North Bay area of Canada. He is survived by a daughter, Kathleen D. Sipes and her significant other, Kevin Miller; a son, Richard S. Sipes and his wife, Sandy; an ex daughter-in-law, Tracy Sipes; two grandsons, Richard and Nathan Sipes; and his significant other, Doris S. Murphy. Mr. Sipes is also survived by two brothers, Ronald E. and Ralph L. Sipes; a sister, Sandra L. Valentine; James, Cindy and Justin Shaffer; Joseph and Melinda Shaffer; and Angel, Torri and Johnny. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Stanley, George and Donald Sipes.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at FURLONG FUNERAL HOME, 140 Cherry St., Marienville. A Masonic service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at the funeral home. An additional viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at the funeral home. A funeral service will directly follow at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Dan Richter officiating. Interment and a grave committal service will follow in Scotch Hill Cemetery.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 27, 2019