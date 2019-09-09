|
Richard G. Snyder, 75, of Sarver, passed away Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. He was born June 16, 1944, and was the son of the late Richard G. and Elsie (Stuck) Snyder. He worked as a heavy equipment operator at Pittsburgh Contractors. He also worked Stephens Auto and Geo Roth Heating and Plumbing. He enjoyed camping and especially spending time with family, friends and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a loving father, husband, grandfather and stepfather. He is survived by his wife, Patricia; his daughter, Denise (Robert) English; his son, Donald (Belinda) Snyder; two stepchildren, Deanna Murawski and Brian Elkin; six grandchildren, Ashleigh Furver, Amber and Autumn English, and Katie, Jacob and Samantha Snyder; and five great-grandchildren.
At Richard's request, there will be no viewing or services. FOX FUNERAL HOME INC., Saxonburg, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 9, 2019