Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fox Funeral Home
410 W. Main St
Saxonburg, PA 16056
724-352-1133
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Snyder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard G. Snyder


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard G. Snyder Obituary
Richard G. Snyder, 75, of Sarver, passed away Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. He was born June 16, 1944, and was the son of the late Richard G. and Elsie (Stuck) Snyder. He worked as a heavy equipment operator at Pittsburgh Contractors. He also worked Stephens Auto and Geo Roth Heating and Plumbing. He enjoyed camping and especially spending time with family, friends and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a loving father, husband, grandfather and stepfather. He is survived by his wife, Patricia; his daughter, Denise (Robert) English; his son, Donald (Belinda) Snyder; two stepchildren, Deanna Murawski and Brian Elkin; six grandchildren, Ashleigh Furver, Amber and Autumn English, and Katie, Jacob and Samantha Snyder; and five great-grandchildren.
At Richard's request, there will be no viewing or services. FOX FUNERAL HOME INC., Saxonburg, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now