Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Korber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard H. Korber


1926 - 03
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard H. Korber Obituary
Richard Herbert Korber, 93, of Cabot, formerly of Jacksboro, Tenn., passed away peacefully Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at Concordia, Cabot. He was born March 29, 1926, in Wilkinsburg, to the late Richard L. Korber and Charlotte Hoffman. A graduate of New Kensington High School, Richard went on to be a pilot for Alcoa until his retirement to Lake Norris in Jacksboro, Tenn. He was preceded in death by his two sons, Richard J. Korber and Timothy Korber. He is survived by a brother, Harold L. Korber; sons, Dennis (Nancy) Korber and Kimm Korber; a daughter, Denise (WJ) Scott; and a daughter-in-law, Rosie Korber. He is also survived by seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Per Richard's request, funeral services will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to RJ SLATER IV FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE, 1000 Freeport Road, New Kensington, 724-335-0100.
www.rjslater.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -