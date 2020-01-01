|
Richard Herbert Korber, 93, of Cabot, formerly of Jacksboro, Tenn., passed away peacefully Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at Concordia, Cabot. He was born March 29, 1926, in Wilkinsburg, to the late Richard L. Korber and Charlotte Hoffman. A graduate of New Kensington High School, Richard went on to be a pilot for Alcoa until his retirement to Lake Norris in Jacksboro, Tenn. He was preceded in death by his two sons, Richard J. Korber and Timothy Korber. He is survived by a brother, Harold L. Korber; sons, Dennis (Nancy) Korber and Kimm Korber; a daughter, Denise (WJ) Scott; and a daughter-in-law, Rosie Korber. He is also survived by seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Per Richard's request, funeral services will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to RJ SLATER IV FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE, 1000 Freeport Road, New Kensington, 724-335-0100.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 1, 2020