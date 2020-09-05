Richard H. Walker, 98, of Concordia at Cabot, formerly of Lower Burrell, passed away Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. He was born July 24, 1922, in New Kensington, to the late Ross G. Sr. and Lillie G. (Heilman) Walker. A 1940 graduate of New Kensington High School, he worked in auto parts all his life. In 1975, he founded Walker Auto Parts, Natrona Heights. He was a member of Bethesda Lutheran Church, in Lower Burrell. He enlisted in the Army in December, 1942. He volunteered for the Paratroops, was shipped to Europe and fought with the 17th and 82nd Airborne Divisions. He earned the Good Conduct Medal, World War II Victory Medal, American Campaign Medal, European African Middle Eastern Campaign Medal with one Bronze Star and Spearhead. He was discharged in January, 1946. He enjoyed skeet and trap shooting. He was a member of the National Skeet Shooting Association, Amateur Trap Shooting Association and National Rifle Association and was a life member of VFW Post 92, Lower Burrell. He is survived by two sons, Richard (Marsha) Walker and Timothy Walker, both of Ford City; one daughter, Beth (Robert) Morgan, of Summerville, S.C.; three grandchildren, Lauren Schrecengost, Bethany (Tyler Craft) Morgan and Brett Morgan; two great-grandchildren, Carter Schrecengost and Finn Kelley; one brother, Roy A. (Lois) Walker, of Aiken, S.C.; and nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Aleene N. Walker; and two brothers, James E. Walker and Ross G. Walker Jr.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store