Richard J. Sporcic, 66, of Brackenridge, passed away Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights. He was born Nov. 28, 1953, in Natrona Heights, and was the son of the late William M. and Marie M. (Rear) Sporcic. Richard was a 1971 graduate of Highlands High School and a 1975 graduate of Mansfield University of Pennsylvania. Prior to retiring in 2015, "Hogan" had worked 36 years with the Brackenridge Borough Street Department. He was a member of the Guardian Angels Parish, St. Ladislaus Roman Catholic Church, Natrona. "Pap" enjoyed spending time with his granddaughter, Makenzie, Pirates baseball, walking the Highlands track with friends, and dining at the Anchor Inn. He is survived by his son, Richard M. Sporcic, of Brackenridge; a daughter, Christina A. Sporcic, of Brackenridge; a granddaughter, Makenzie N. Carnevale; and two brothers, Joseph (Liza) Sporcic, of Natrona Heights, and Vincent (Barbara) Sporcic, of Olympia, Wash. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, William Sporcic. Relatives and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, in the PAUL R. AJAK FUNERAL HOME INC., 2 Pine St. and River Avenue, Natrona. Private family services will be held and burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Natrona Heights. In keeping with the safety and health of family and guests, please wear appropriate facial coverings and maintain social distancing. Capacity restrictions may delay entry. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.ajakfh.com
.