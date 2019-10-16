|
Richard Jacob VanTine, 66, of Sarver, embarked on his next big adventure Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, after a brief stay at Concordia Good Samaritan Hospice. Rick was born Nov. 16, 1952, at Allegheny Valley Hospital in Natrona Heights. He grew up in the Laneville section of Freeport, and graduated from Freeport High School in 1972. Rick retired in 2004 after a 32-year career at Allegheny Ludlum. Rick loved his home in the woods, the beach (especially Rehoboth Beach, Del.), motorcycle rides, Beatles music, a great seafood meal and time with friends and especially his family. He loved animals, especially his beloved Puppa, who we know was waiting at the Rainbow Bridge to welcome him home. Rick's family remembers him as the ultimate master of DIY and repurposing. He treasured teaching his girls all of the life skills he could share. Rick was predeceased by his parents, Richard and Dolores VanTine, both of Freeport. He is survived by his beloved wife of 40-plus years, Laurie Walker VanTine; and cherished daughters, Stephanie Anne VanTine, of Sarver, and Jaimie Elizabeth VanTine, of Natrona Heights. He is also survived by uncle and aunt, Thomas and Lenora VanTine, of Sarver; aunt, Jane Masarik, of Natrona Heights; uncle and aunt, Don and Barbara George Nunn, of Texas; and numerous cousins, in-laws, nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or to the Orphans of the Storm animal shelter. To honor your friendship with Rick, please schedule a colonoscopy and urge your loved ones to do the same. Early detection is critical. The family would like to offer special thanks to all of the caregivers at Concordia and Good Samaritan Hospice, who took excellent and loving care of Rick and all of his family. We will never forget your kindness. We are also grateful to the excellent cancer care team at Forbes Hospital, especially Dr. Niyati Asher, and to Dr. Osahon Obakpolor and Rick's home care nurse, Rachel.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 7 p.m. until the time of a prayer service at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1522 Carlisle St., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688.
