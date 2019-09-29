|
|
Richard J. Worrell, 86, of Cheswick, passed away Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. He was born Aug. 6, 1933, in Mahaffey, Pa., daughter of the late Goodwin and Hilda Vite Worrell. Mr. Worrell served his country in the Army during the Korean War. After his honorable discharge from the Army, he worked for Westinghouse for 35 years before retiring. He was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Springdale, where he was the maintenance person for many years, as well as the NRA. He also belonged to the Springdale VFW. Richard enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and especially spending time with his family. Surviving him are his loving wife of 67 years, Joann (Sloniger) Worrell; son, Gary (Dawn Kriner) Worrell, of Harwick; grandchildren, Carrie Hamorsky (Jeremy) Waybright, of Virginia, and Rachel, Justin and Jason Worrell of Cabot; great-grandchildren, Ella and Taylor Waybrite; and son-in-law, Bob Hamorsky. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Cindy Worrell Hamorsky; one brother, Goodwin Worrell Jr.; and two sisters, Luella and Lucille.
Everyone is invited to attend his celebration of life luncheon with his family at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at the Springdale VFW Association.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to St. Mark's Lutheran Church. www.jarviefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 29, 2019