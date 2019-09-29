Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charles B. Jarvie Funeral Home, Inc.
1607 Pittsburgh St
Cheswick, PA 15024
724-274-7080
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Worrell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard J. Worrell


1933 - 08
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard J. Worrell Obituary
Richard J. Worrell, 86, of Cheswick, passed away Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. He was born Aug. 6, 1933, in Mahaffey, Pa., daughter of the late Goodwin and Hilda Vite Worrell. Mr. Worrell served his country in the Army during the Korean War. After his honorable discharge from the Army, he worked for Westinghouse for 35 years before retiring. He was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Springdale, where he was the maintenance person for many years, as well as the NRA. He also belonged to the Springdale VFW. Richard enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and especially spending time with his family. Surviving him are his loving wife of 67 years, Joann (Sloniger) Worrell; son, Gary (Dawn Kriner) Worrell, of Harwick; grandchildren, Carrie Hamorsky (Jeremy) Waybright, of Virginia, and Rachel, Justin and Jason Worrell of Cabot; great-grandchildren, Ella and Taylor Waybrite; and son-in-law, Bob Hamorsky. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Cindy Worrell Hamorsky; one brother, Goodwin Worrell Jr.; and two sisters, Luella and Lucille.
Everyone is invited to attend his celebration of life luncheon with his family at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at the Springdale VFW Association.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to St. Mark's Lutheran Church. www.jarviefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now