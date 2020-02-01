|
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
Prayer Service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
9:00 AM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church
Richard K. McCann
1949 - 2020
