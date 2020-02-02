|
Richard K. McCann, a loving husband, brother, father and grandfather to his entire family, passed away Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. Rich was born Aug. 20, 1949, to the late Donald G. McCann and Jean M. McCann, of Swissvale. He is survived by his wife, Roberta (Bobbie); his sons and their loving partners, Matthew and Diane, Marc and Bijal; and his two beautiful granddaughters, Reagan and Brooke. He is also survived by his siblings, Margaret (Peggy) Ditillo, Donald (Dink) McCann and Dennis McCann. Rich was most known and loved for his unsolicited warmth and friendliness to others, even passersby he'd never met (whom he'd often wave to from the patio deck while listening to the oldies on 3WS). When asked whether or not he knew these strangers, he'd simply reply, "No, but what's the harm in waving and saying hello? " To emphasize this rare and unique sociability, a dear friend would lovingly introduce Rich to others as "the Mayor of Kennywood. " His warmth was rivaled by his enthusiasm and energy for coaching youth athletics, where he volunteered for more than a decade as his boys grew up playing baseball, football and basketball through Norwin's PAL programs. As a coach, he's remembered for frequently telling his players: "If I'm yelling at you, that just means that I care about you and I believe in your potential. " He also volunteered with the Boy Scouts of America and supported his sons in working towards their Eagle Scout awards. He loved spending a quiet Saturday morning at Oak Hollow Park as a self-proclaimed "lazy fisherman " who enjoyed sitting and watching the lines in the water perhaps even more than catching a fish. Rich's life and his marriage were dedicated to the love of his children and family. Though he will be missed dearly, he lives on through the words and actions of those he cherished most. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. Parting prayers will be held at 9 a.m. Monday in the funeral home followed by a 9:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial that will be celebrated by the Rev. Richard J. Kosisko in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church.