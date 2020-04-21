|
Richard Karl McCloskey, 88, of Lower Burrell, passed away peacefully Thursday, April 16, 2020. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 49 years, Lois Jean. He is survived by his three sons, Kevin (Jennifer), of Barrington, Ill., Brian, of Lower Burrell, and Douglas (Daniel), of O?Hara Township; his four grandchildren, Brady, Bella, Shane, and Amelia, of Barrington, Ill.; his sister, Arlene (Herman) Rocchi, of Butler; his brother, Robert, of New Kensington; and his faithful caregiver of many years, Diane Slimick, of Freeport. Richard was born in New Kensington to Stanley R. and Catherine Keller. He was a 1949 graduate of St. Joseph?s High School in New Kensington. He served in the Navy during the Korean War and worked in sales at Combustion Engineering before starting his own company, United Energy Systems, headquartered in New Kensington. Richard?s favorite pastime was golfing. He was a longtime member of both Hillcrest and Ligonier country clubs. Richard was a die-hard Notre Dame and Pittsburgh Steelers football fan. He was also a member of Teutonia Mannerchor German Club in Pittsburgh. He loved traveling to Europe, especially to Germany and Austria for Alpine ski trips. Richard also loved to ski at Seven Springs Resort in Champion, where he met Lois. Richard loved being anywhere near the water, whether on a boat or sitting by the ocean. He and Lois were patrons of the arts, supporting the Pittsburgh Ballet, Opera, and Symphony. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Richard?s memory to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or the , P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241. All services are private for immediate family only. Private entombment will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., New Kensington, was entrusted with the arrangements. Leave an online condolence at rossgwalker.com.