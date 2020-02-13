|
Richard K. "Banjopicker" Younkins Jr., 77, of South Buffalo Township, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 11, peacefully, at Armstrong County Memorial Hospital in Kittanning. Dick was born in Kittanning on May 7, 1942, and was a son of the late Gertrude V. (Lightbody) and Richard K. Younkins Sr.Dick served in the Navy as a E-3 during the Vietnam War. He was employed as a craneman at Allegheny Ludlum Steel, retiring in 1997. He attended Clinton Presbyterian Church in South Buffalo Township. Dick was a member of the American Legion in Worthington, the Eagles Post 606 in Ford City, Armstrong County League of Arts from 1978 to 2016, and the president of the board for McVille Union Cemetery in South Buffalo Township. Dick played country music at local nursing homes and for the VA in Butler. He played at the Fox and Koon Bluegrass in Franklin, the Somerville Fireman's Bluegrass and the Forest Circle Bluegrass. He also played at Ritzerts from 1984-2004 on a Friday night. He enjoyed playing tenor banjo, mandolin, fiddle and guitar most recently at Renshaw Farms over the past summer. He played until leukemia and heart disease took over his life. He loved to camp, loved his family and loved his dog Lucky. Dick is survived by his wife of 53 years, Charlotte M. "Charley" (Lyons) Younkins; two daughters, Val "Chickey" and J.R. Schnur, of Herman, and Connie N. Younkins, of Bethel Township; his son, Richard K. III and Brenda Younkins, of Natrona Heights; his grandchildren, Andrew, Alex, Jacob, Ryan, Faith, Haley, Larry, Amanda, Sara and Kamron; and two great-grandchildren, Jackson and Logan.Dick is also survived by his brother, James, husband of Debi Younkins, of Leonardtown, Md. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, in REDMOND FUNERAL HOME INC., 524 High St. in Freeport. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, in the funeral home with the Rev. Robert Hindman officiating. A private family burial will be held in McVille Union Cemetery in South Buffalo Township. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ACMH Laube Cancer Center, One Nolte Drive, Kittanning, PA 16201; or of Western Pennsylvania, 333 E. Carson St., Suite 441E, Pittsburgh, PA 15219. To send a condolence, visit www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com.