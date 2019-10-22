|
Richard L. "Dick" Hazlett Sr., 78, of Fawn Township, passed away, Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. He was born Sept. 23, 1941, in Portage, to the late David and Mildred (Hensel) Hazlett. Dick was the owner and operator of Hazlett's Service Station, in Harmar Township. He started the station in 1972. He was also the owner and operator of Lees Laundromat in the Acme section of Harmar Township. He was a man of deep faith and belonged to Rock of Ages Alliance Church, Acme. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Leona L. (Fosnaught) Hazlett; children, Richard L. Hazlett Jr., of Harmar Township, Mark W. (Ann) Hazlett, of Monroeville, and Tammy L. Hazlett, of Harmar; grandchildren, Rob, Angeleah, Kayla, Matt and Mike; seven great-grandchildren; and brother, the Rev. William (Vernice) Hazlett, of Beaver. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Robert A. Hazlett; and siblings, Thelma, Clair, Ethel, George, Donnie Hazlett and Dorothy Zaman.
Friends and relatives are invited to attend visitation from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at ADAM SIEMIANOWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 179 Starr Road, Russellton, PA 15076. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in the funeral home with the Rev. Denny Robb. Interment will follow at Lakewood Memorial Gardens, Indiana Township.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 22, 2019