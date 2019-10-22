Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adam Siemianowski Funeral Home
179 Starr Rd
Russellton, PA 15076
724-265-1501
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Adam Siemianowski Funeral Home
179 Starr Rd
Russellton, PA 15076
View Map
Service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Adam Siemianowski Funeral Home
179 Starr Rd
Russellton, PA 15076
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Hazlett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard L. Hazlett Sr.


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard L. Hazlett Sr. Obituary
Richard L. "Dick" Hazlett Sr., 78, of Fawn Township, passed away, Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. He was born Sept. 23, 1941, in Portage, to the late David and Mildred (Hensel) Hazlett. Dick was the owner and operator of Hazlett's Service Station, in Harmar Township. He started the station in 1972. He was also the owner and operator of Lees Laundromat in the Acme section of Harmar Township. He was a man of deep faith and belonged to Rock of Ages Alliance Church, Acme. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Leona L. (Fosnaught) Hazlett; children, Richard L. Hazlett Jr., of Harmar Township, Mark W. (Ann) Hazlett, of Monroeville, and Tammy L. Hazlett, of Harmar; grandchildren, Rob, Angeleah, Kayla, Matt and Mike; seven great-grandchildren; and brother, the Rev. William (Vernice) Hazlett, of Beaver. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Robert A. Hazlett; and siblings, Thelma, Clair, Ethel, George, Donnie Hazlett and Dorothy Zaman.
Friends and relatives are invited to attend visitation from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at ADAM SIEMIANOWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 179 Starr Road, Russellton, PA 15076. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in the funeral home with the Rev. Denny Robb. Interment will follow at Lakewood Memorial Gardens, Indiana Township.
For online condolences please visit www.westdeerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now