Richard M. Boyles, 45, of Austin, Texas, passed away Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. He was born May 2, 1975, in Dade City, Fla., and was raised in Vandergrift. He worked for 20 years for Verizon Wireless in marketing. He was a Navy veteran. He loved spending time outdoors with his sons, riding his RZR, golfing and attending concerts. Richard was preceded in death by brother, Mark A. Edwards, of Maryland, who died in August 2019; and stepfather, John Alberti, of Florida, who died Oct. 15, 2015. He is survived by wife, Summer Boyles; sons, Tyler (17) and Max (14); stepson, Dakota Raftery (23), all of Las Vegas, Nev.; father, Richard T. Boyles and Mary, of Valparaiso, Ind.; mother, Joanne Alberti, of Monongahela; sister, Danielle Miller, of Vandergrift; brother, James Edwards, of Merced, Calif.; two stepsisters, Lisa Use, of Nashville, Tenn., and Jonna Turner, of Slidell, La.; niece and nephews, William Sly, McKaila Sly, Barry Sloan and Jack and Barrett Turner; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. A memorial service for family and friends will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at Northmoreland Park, 280 Markle Road, Apollo, PA 15613, Pavillion 8.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store