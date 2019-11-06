|
Richard M. Callaghan Jr., 71, of Allegheny Township, passed away peacefully Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at his home. Richard was born Nov. 7, 1947, in New Kensington, a son of the late Dolores M. (Rowles) and Richard M. Callaghan Sr. Richard grew up in New Kensington before moving to Allegheny Township. He was a 1965 graduate of Kiski Area High School. He enlisted in the Air Force and proudly served for four years. After his honorable discharge from the service, Richard came home and worked in the electrical industry for 40 years. He was currently working as a bus driver for W.L. Roenigk Bus Line. Richard enjoyed the students and camaraderie of the management, staff and the other drivers. Richard was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan. He was treasurer of the Allegheny Valley Ten Pin Bowling League. He enjoyed golfing and loved spending time with his family on holidays and family night dinners. Richard is survived by his wife of 39 years, Joyce M. (Morrison) Callaghan; their two daughters, Brooke L. (and Chris) Reifenstein, of Lower Burrell, and Brandi J. Callaghan, of Blawnox; and his two grandchildren, Luke and Reagan Reifenstein. Richard is also survived by two brothers, Ronald (and Barb) Callaghan, of Allegheny Township, and David (and Shirley) Callaghan, of Allegheny Township.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, in the REDMOND FUNERAL HOME INC., 524 High St., Freeport. Funeral service and burial will be private.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 6, 2019