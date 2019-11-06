|
Richard Miles Shank, 80, of Upper Burrell Township, died Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, in his home and was born Jan. 17, 1939, in New Kensington. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Martha Shank; brothers, Emerson, Lorenzo, Blaine, Tom and Jack Shank; and sisters, Sarah Dodd and Patricia Manning. Richard was in the 101st Airborne Division of the Army, stationed at Fort Campbell, Ky. He retired from Hockensmith Corp. in Penn, Pa. He enjoyed talking about his children and grandchildren, watching the Steelers, reading novels and feeding the birds. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Marlene (Mangini) Shank; sons, Robert (Sis) Shank and Michael Shank, both of Phoenix, Ariz.; daughters, Susan (John) Bonk, of New Kensington, and Sharon (Clark) Sharlock, of Plum; grandchildren, Bob Shank, Rachel (Jake) Stiak and Joseph and Michael Shank, of Phoenix, Katie Bonk, of Boston, Mass., John Bonk, of New Kensington, and Gianna Sharlock, of Plum; and great-grandchildren, Caroline and Benjamin Stiak, of Phoenix. He is also survived by sisters, Laura Crognalie and Shirley Carvin.
At the request of the family, all services are private. Arrangements are in the care of GIUNTA-BERTUCCI FUNERAL HOME INC., 1509 Fifth Ave., Arnold, JohnPaul Bertucci, owner/supervisor.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 6, 2019