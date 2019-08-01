|
Richard Meade Singer, 96, formerly of Natrona, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019, in Delaware, Ohio. Richard was born in 1923 in Natrona, son of the late Franklin Meade Singer and Anna (Holscher) Singer. He was a 1941 graduate of Har-Brack Union High School. He then attended Oberlin Conservatory on a violin scholarship, only completing the first year, and then enlisted in the Army during World War II, where he worked with cryptographic systems. He worked at Pennsalt in Natrona before and after serving in the Army. He was the fourth generation in his family to work for Pennsalt. In 1950 he married Eleanor Weir, formerly of Freeport, and the daughter of James Weir (son of William John Weir and Eleanor (Garver) Weir) and Henrietta (Myers) Weir (daughter of Reuben Stonecipher Myers and Anne Belle (Stepp) Myers). In 1954, Richard and Eleanor moved from Natrona Heights to Delaware, Ohio, where he worked for Pennwalt, retiring as assistant plant manager after many years of service. Surviving are his wife, Eleanor; six children; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Albert; a sister, Florence; paternal grandparents, Daniel B. Singer (son of David Singer and Amanda (Bole) Singer) and Margaret (Whitlinger) Singer (daughter of Peter S. Whitlinger); and maternal grandparents, Franz Holscher and Katherina (Stumpert) Holscher.
