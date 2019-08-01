Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robinson Funeral Home
32 West Winter Street
Delaware, OH 43015
740-369-6751
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Singer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard M. Singer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard M. Singer Obituary
Richard Meade Singer, 96, formerly of Natrona, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019, in Delaware, Ohio. Richard was born in 1923 in Natrona, son of the late Franklin Meade Singer and Anna (Holscher) Singer. He was a 1941 graduate of Har-Brack Union High School. He then attended Oberlin Conservatory on a violin scholarship, only completing the first year, and then enlisted in the Army during World War II, where he worked with cryptographic systems. He worked at Pennsalt in Natrona before and after serving in the Army. He was the fourth generation in his family to work for Pennsalt. In 1950 he married Eleanor Weir, formerly of Freeport, and the daughter of James Weir (son of William John Weir and Eleanor (Garver) Weir) and Henrietta (Myers) Weir (daughter of Reuben Stonecipher Myers and Anne Belle (Stepp) Myers). In 1954, Richard and Eleanor moved from Natrona Heights to Delaware, Ohio, where he worked for Pennwalt, retiring as assistant plant manager after many years of service. Surviving are his wife, Eleanor; six children; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Albert; a sister, Florence; paternal grandparents, Daniel B. Singer (son of David Singer and Amanda (Bole) Singer) and Margaret (Whitlinger) Singer (daughter of Peter S. Whitlinger); and maternal grandparents, Franz Holscher and Katherina (Stumpert) Holscher.
The ROBINSON FUNERAL HOME in Delaware, Ohio assisted the family with the arrangements.
To share a memory with the family or to leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.robinsonfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now