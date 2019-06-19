Richard Mark Zelley Jr., 40, passed away suddenly at his parent's home in Georgia, Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Known as "Chip" to his family and friends, he was born Nov. 20, 1978, in Salisbury, Md. As both of his parents were born and raised in Lower Burrell, Chip and his younger brother, Peter, would often visit their grandparents in this area. Chip was best known for his love of adventure and the outdoors. He was a student in Athens, Ga. He is the dear son of Richard Mark Zelley Sr. and Linda (Liska) Zelley. He is the loving brother of Peter Zelley, of Austin, Texas; aunts, Kristine Spiering and Debbie Franzetta, uncle, David Franzetta, and five cousins. Chip was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Walter and Geraldine Zelley, and his maternal grandparents, George and Mary Liska.

Family and friends are welcome to visit from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the FRANK F. GIGLER FUNERAL HOME INC., Robert P. Karish, supervisor, 2877 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell, PA 15068, (724-335-6500). An interment service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Greenwood Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel with Pastor Kenneth Foust officiating.

