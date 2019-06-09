Richard N. "Rich" Cummings, 91, of DuBois, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019, at his home. Born June 2, 1928, in Tarentum, he was the son of the late Elmer and Goldie (McClain) Cummings. On June 30, 1971, he married Carol May (Wesiliski) Cummings in Natrona Heights. She survives. Rich graduated from Highlands High School in Natrona Heights. He joined the Navy at the age of 17 and served for four years, followed by four years in the Army Reserve. In 1990, he retired from Pittsburgh Plate Glass after 46 years. Rich was a life member of VFW No. 894 in Natrona Heights, American Legion Post 226 in Brackenridge, Masonic Lodge No. 789 in Lower Burrell and the Coudersport Consistory. In addition to his wife, he is also survived by three sons, Michael (Debra) Cummings, David Cummings and Richard (Lynn) Cummings Jr.; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a sister, Alice Oberleitner; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Rich was preceded in death by two brothers and four sisters.

Friends and family will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 10, 2019, at the ADAMSON FUNERAL CHAPEL INC. A funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. from the funeral chapel, with the Rev. David Nagele officiating. Interment will be in Butler County Memorial Park, where Masonic and military honors will be accorded.

Memorial donations may be made to Penn Highlands Hospice, 100 Hospital Ave., DuBois, PA 15801, or the organization of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be made at www.adamsonfuneral.com.