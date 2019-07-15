Richard P. Nale, 83, of Monroeville, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019, after a brave battle with cancer. He was the beloved husband of 60 years to Ilenor (Stammer) Nale; loving father of Rhonda (Chris) Hellested and Bruce (Debbie) Nale; devoted grandfather of Heather (Ryan) Bowser, Jamie (Cody) McClelland, Kayla Nale, Jess (Brandon) Zegarelli, Rachel Hellested, and Brian Hellested; adoring great-grandfather of Donovan, Hallie, Axel, Callan, and one on the way; dear brother of Winifred (Winnie) Nale; also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Berton and Velma (Edmonds) Nale. Rich was a proud Army veteran, having served in Korea. He enjoyed many hobbies, including roller-skating, ballroom dancing, photography, camping, and gardening. Rich's proudest achievement is his family, and he always put them first.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL), corner of Beatty Road and 48 North, Monroeville, 412-856-4747, with a Masonic service at 7:30 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

www.jobefuneralhome.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on July 15, 2019