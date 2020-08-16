1/1
Richard P. Pracko
1940 - 2020-08-12
Richard P. Pracko was born May 1, 1940 in Tarentum, and passed away Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Westlake, Ohio. He resided in North Olmsted throughout his lifetime. He earned his bachelor's degree from Baldwin-Wallace College in chemistry and worked as a stock broker. Richard was a star football player at Case Western Reserve, and enjoyed golfing but focused his life primarily on his strongest passion: family. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 50 years, Jean; parents, John L. and Pauline (Karac) Pracko; his son, Jonathan; brothers, Francis, Bernard, John, Aloysius, Edward, Emil and Joseph; and sister, Marian. Richard is survived by his loving caregiver and friend, Terri; grandchildren, Megan, Blake (Becca) and Jonathan; great-grandchildren, Paige and Brooke; and sisters, Elizabeth Backo, of Tarentum, and Margaret Eberhart, of West Palm Beach, Fla. Family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Aug. 20, at WAITE AND SON FUNERAL HOME, Brunswick Chapel, 3300 Center Road, Brunswick, OH 44212. A private memorial service and inurnment will take place at West Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Richard's memory to Valley Save-A-Pet Organization, P.O. Box 39221, Solon, OH 44139. Online condolences may be left on Richard's online guestbook at www.waitefuneralhome.com.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Waite & Son Funeral Homes Brunswick Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Waite & Son Funeral Homes Brunswick Chapel
3300 Center Road
Brunswick, OH 44212
330-225-1770
Memories & Condolences
