Richard R. Lange, 71, of Buffalo Township, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019, at UPMC Presbyterian. Richard was born Dec. 8, 1947, in Lawrenceville, a son of the late Rose (Baugher) and Edward Lange. He served in the Army as a radio repairman during the Vietnam War. Richard was a component engineer at Bacharach Inc. in New Kensington for 54 years. He was a past member and treasurer of the Sarver Volunteer Fire Company. Richard enjoyed hunting and fishing with his best friend Harry and spending time with his family. Richard is survived by his wife of 46 years, Linda (Smith) Lange; three daughters, Lori Lange Zarichnak, of Freeport, Michelle (Tom) Berkoben, of Buffalo Township, and Melody Smith, of Buffalo Township; his best friend of 56 years, Harry (Liz) Sandhagen, of Pittsburgh; his brother, Ronald (Carol) Lange, of Lancaster, Calif.; sister, Donna Zaborowski, of Monroeville; sister, June Grzegorczyk, of Monroeville; brother, Dennis (Marsha) Lange, of Pittsburgh; brother, Edward Lange, of Pittsburgh; mother-in-law, Eleonore "Lori" Smith, of Buffalo Township; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Robert L. Smith; and dear family friend, Frances "Momma" Sandhagen.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday July 23, in the REDMOND FUNERAL HOME INC., 524 High St., Freeport. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, in the funeral home with Pastor Robert Keplinger, of Trinity Lutheran Church in Freeport, officiating. Burial will be private. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on July 21, 2019