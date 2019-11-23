Home

Rusiewicz Funeral Home
3124 Leechburg Road @ Alder St
Lower Burrell, PA 15068
(724) 335-4118
Richard S. Trenski Jr.


1958 - 2019
Richard Stanley "Rick" Trenski Jr., of Henderson, Nev., formerly of Lower Burrell, died Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, in Desert Springs Hospital, Las Vegas, Nev. He was born Nov. 8, 1958, in New Kensington, to Sheila A. Bitar Trenski and the late Richard S. Trenski Sr. He graduated from Burrell High School, Class of '77, and earned a bachelor's degree from Mercyhurst College in 1981. Richard served with the Harris County Sheriff Department, Houston, Texas, retiring as lieutenant with 27 years of service, and was a member of the Sheriff Retirement Association. He is survived by his mother, Sheila Bitar Trenski, of New Kensington; brother, Michael J. (Megan) Trenski, of Nevada; nieces and nephews, Michael, Jaxon, and Payton Trenski, Taylor (Andrew) Chick and Janine Bonilla; aunts and uncles, Shirley Calhoun, Raymond W. (Mary Louise) Bitar, Phillip (Jodi) Bitar, Michael J (Nancy) Bitar, Gene (Rose) Trenski and Michael (Sally) Trenski; and many cousins.
Friends will be received from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Road at Alder Street, Lower Burrell, where funeral services will be held at 9 a.m. Monday. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. Trisagion prayers will be said at 2 p.m. Sunday.
www.RusiewiczFH.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019
