Cicholski-Zidek Funeral Home
1522 Carlisle St
Natrona Heights, PA 15065
(724) 224-8688
Richard W. Toborkey


1945 - 2019
Richard W. Toborkey Obituary
Richard W. Toborkey, 73, of Natrona Heights, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019, at Canterbury Place, Pittsburgh. He was born Nov. 11, 1945, in Cokeburg, to the late John Ray and Mary Marie Dyga Toborkey. Richard was a 1963 graduate of Schenley High School. He retired from Local No. 9 Brick Layers in Pittsburgh. Richard enjoyed cars and going to car shows. He is survived by his sister, Elizabeth (John) Klecha, of Shaler; and by his brother, Thomas (Dian) Toborkey, of Central City. In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia H. Sievers Toborkey, July 23, 2019; and by his brothers, John and William Toborkey.
Services and burial for Richard were private. Arrangements are under the care of the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688.
To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 2, 2019
