|
|
Rita "Jane" Anthony passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 15, 2020. She was born Aug. 27, 1928, in Freeport, the daughter of Bernard and Catherine Burns. In 1948, Jane married Earl Gene Anthony. Jane worked as a second grade teacher for St. Mary's Catholic School in Freeport. Jane was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Earl; her son, Richard; brother, Bernard Burns; and sisters, Catherine Burns, Sister Marie Catherine Burns, Sister Mary Donald Burns, Margaret Buckholt and Sister Bernita Burns. She is survived by daughter, Rita Jane Garris and husband, Roger; son, Earl Gene Anthony Jr.; two grandchildren, Julie Franks and Paul Garris; and four great-grandchildren, Charlotte and Rhett Franks and Ian and Stella Garris. All arrangements are under the care of REDMOND FUNERAL HOME, 524 High St., Freeport, 724-292-4500. To send a condolence, visit www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com.