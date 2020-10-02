1/1
Rita J. Altman
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rita J. "Mammy" Altman, 83, of Gilpin Township, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, in Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights. Born Oct. 17, 1936, in East Vandergrift, she was the daughter of the late Steven and Margaret (Daniska) Kovalcik. Rita lived in Gilpin Township all of her adult life and was a well-loved lady in her community. She held jobs at various businesses, including the Leechburg Post Office and as a supervisor at the General Telephone Co. in Vandergrift. She also owned a clothing resale shop in the Leechburg area. She was a member of the Leechburg Elks, the former Assumption Catholic Church, and a current member of Forks Zion Lutheran Church. Rita's greatest talent, aside from caring for her family and flower gardens, was her artistic ability to paint freehand. She was a true artist. Her flower beds were well-tended, as were her family and her cherished front porch. Rita is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, John Altman; daughter, Julie (Ron) Batiz; granddaughters, Emily (fiance Matthew Shoemaker), Molly (fiance John David Melcher) and Becky (Edison Caldwell); sisters, Marge Owens, of Lexington, Ky., and Joan (John "Sonny") Sack; sister-in-law Mary (Barney) Shearer, of Washington Township; and beloved caretaker "God Bless Linda" Rathburn. Friends will be received from 1 p.m. until the hour of funeral service at 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at CURRAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, 300 Market St., Leechburg, with Pastor Jack Delk presiding. Due to state mandates regarding the covid-19 pandemic, the visitation will be limited to 25 people at one time. Please wear a mask and respect social distancing. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to the Gilpin Township Fire Hall, 113 Fire Hall Road, Leechburg, PA 15656; or to Forks Zion Church, 253 Forks Church Road, Leechburg, PA 15656. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Curran Funeral Home & Cremation Services
300 Market St
Leechburg, PA 15656
(724) 842-1021
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Curran Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 1, 2020
My Friend, you will be missed. Rest peacefully.
Joan and Ernie
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved