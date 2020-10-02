Rita J. "Mammy" Altman, 83, of Gilpin Township, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, in Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights. Born Oct. 17, 1936, in East Vandergrift, she was the daughter of the late Steven and Margaret (Daniska) Kovalcik. Rita lived in Gilpin Township all of her adult life and was a well-loved lady in her community. She held jobs at various businesses, including the Leechburg Post Office and as a supervisor at the General Telephone Co. in Vandergrift. She also owned a clothing resale shop in the Leechburg area. She was a member of the Leechburg Elks, the former Assumption Catholic Church, and a current member of Forks Zion Lutheran Church. Rita's greatest talent, aside from caring for her family and flower gardens, was her artistic ability to paint freehand. She was a true artist. Her flower beds were well-tended, as were her family and her cherished front porch. Rita is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, John Altman; daughter, Julie (Ron) Batiz; granddaughters, Emily (fiance Matthew Shoemaker), Molly (fiance John David Melcher) and Becky (Edison Caldwell); sisters, Marge Owens, of Lexington, Ky., and Joan (John "Sonny") Sack; sister-in-law Mary (Barney) Shearer, of Washington Township; and beloved caretaker "God Bless Linda" Rathburn. Friends will be received from 1 p.m. until the hour of funeral service at 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at CURRAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, 300 Market St., Leechburg, with Pastor Jack Delk presiding. Due to state mandates regarding the covid-19 pandemic, the visitation will be limited to 25 people at one time. Please wear a mask and respect social distancing. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to the Gilpin Township Fire Hall, 113 Fire Hall Road, Leechburg, PA 15656; or to Forks Zion Church, 253 Forks Church Road, Leechburg, PA 15656. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com
.