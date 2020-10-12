Rita J. (Chierici) Johngarlo, 88, of West Vandergrift, passed away Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in her home. Born Aug. 8, 1932, in Vandergrift, she was the daughter of the late Guido "Willie" and Mamie (Butch) Chierici. Rita lived in Vandergrift all her life and was a 1950 Vandergrift High School graduate. She was a homemaker who enjoyed cooking, baking, playing bingo, and going on casino trips. Rita most loved spending time with her loving family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Gregg Johngarlo; brothers, Joseph, Guido, and Louis Chierici; and nephews, Jimmy and Johnny Chierici. Rita is survived by her husband of 64 years, Joseph A. Johngarlo, of West Vandergrift; children, Cheryl A. (John) Hartill, and Gary (Susan) Johngarlo; grandchildren, Tyler and Jonathan Hartill, Nolan, Emerson, and Grayson Johngarlo, all of Allegheny Township; daughter-in-law, Carolyn Johngarlo, of Texas; sister, Marlene Benedetti, of Vandergrift; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, in St. Gertrude Roman Catholic Church, 303 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. with Father James Loew, O.S.B., as celebrant. Entombment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park Mausoleum, Lower Burrell. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the BRADY-CURRAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., Vandergrift. Due to state mandates regarding the covid-19 pandemic, everyone is asked to please follow current state guideline concerning gathering restriction, and please wear a mask and respect social distancing. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Rita's memory to Alzheimer's Association
, 1100 Liberty Ave., Suite E-201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com
.