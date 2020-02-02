Home

Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc
3343 Rte 130
Harrison City, PA 15636
(724) 744-2721
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc
3343 Rte 130
Harrison City, PA 15636
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc
3343 Rte 130
Harrison City, PA 15636
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Barbara Catholic Church
Harrison City, PA
Rita J. Martin


1932 - 2020
Rita J. Martin Obituary
Rita J. (Tucci) Martin, 87, of Penn Township, passed away peacefully Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. She was born July 21, 1932, in Latrobe, to Angelo and Mary (Simmons) Tucci. Rita is survived by her loving children, Jim (Marcy) Martin, of North Huntington, Jerry Martin, of Penn Township, and Donna Martin, of Irwin; cherished grandmother of Heather, Kelly, Amy, Cara, JC, Chelsea and Jimmy; and proud great-grandmother of Austin, Carter, Bryce, Ace, Olivia and Isabella. She is also survived by her brother, Angelo Tucci; and sister, Paula Ivey. She was preceded in death by her parents, Angelo Tucci and Mary (Simmons) Tucci; first husband, Donald P. Martin; second husband, Robert Coughlin; and sister, Joyce Horne. Rita was a dedicated registered nurse at Jeannette Hospital for 35 years. She loved spending time with her nursing school classmates and was proud to keep in touch with them over the years. She was also a longtime member of St. Barbara Catholic Church. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, in St. Barbara Catholic Church, Harrison City, with Monsignor Rodger Statnik officiating. Entombment will follow at Twin Valley Memorial Park.
