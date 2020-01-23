|
Rita M. Kinosz, 72, of Allegheny Township, passed away at home Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, following a lengthy illness. She was born Jan. 18, 1948, in Pittsburgh, daughter of the late Rita M. (Connelly) Jones and stepfather, Nathan Fischio. She had lived the past 48 years in Allegheny Township, where she was a homemaker and of the Catholic faith. Rita graduated in 1966 from McKees Rocks High School and enjoyed bingo. Rita especially enjoyed spending time with her family, children and grandchildren. Survivors include her husband of 52 years, Michael J. Kinosz; her children, Michael J. (Julie) Kinosz III, of Allegheny Township, and Tracy Lynn (Christopher) Hrobak, of Saltsburg; and four grandchildren, Brooke, Ryan, Mikey and Justin. Also surviving are her siblings, Beverly (John) Gyory, of McKees Rocks, and Albert (Renee) Jones, of Pittsburgh. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Ronald, Robert, Michael and Herman Jones; and a sister, Patricia Ritz.
At the request of the family, all services and burial will be private. Arrangements are by DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 23, 2020