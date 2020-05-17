Robert A. Blystone died Thursday, May 14, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving family at the age of 90. Born and raised in Butler Junction, Pa., Mr. Blystone has been a resident of Bristol Township for the past 57 years. He was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Parish. Until retiring at 65, Mr. Blystone was employed with the former Dial Corporation in Bristol Borough. He then went on to work at the Acme Market in Levittown for 16 years. A proud Army veteran, Mr. Blystone was a member of the VFW in Freeport. He enjoyed trips to Long Beach Island, fishing and going to the YMCA in Fairless Hills. He also enjoyed playing Canasta with his late wife. Beloved husband of the late Nancy A. (Ruffner) and loving father of the late Mark A. Blystone, Mr. Blystone is survived by his devoted children, Robert M., Gail A., Glenn D. and Brian S. (Susan) Blystone. He will also be sadly missed by his grandchildren, Michael, (Carolann), Christine (Johnny), Brian (Jackie), Sheena (Jeffrey), Greg (Kate), Brian (Briana), Melissa and Audrey; 14 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren (expecting his third); and his loyal companions, Dutchess, Bella and Diesel. Services and interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mr. Blystone's name may be made to Chandler Hall Health Services, 99 Barclay St., Newtown, PA 18940, or to Hope for the Animals, PO Box 877, Morrisville, PA 19067.



