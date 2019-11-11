The Valley News Dispatch Obituaries
|
Services
Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home
23 McKrell Road
Russellton, PA 15076
724-265-3800
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home
23 McKrell Road
Russellton, PA 15076
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home
23 McKrell Road
Russellton, PA 15076
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home
23 McKrell Road
Russellton, PA 15076
View Map
Robert A. Griggle


1945 - 2019
Robert A. Griggle Obituary
Robert A. Griggle, 74, of Russellton, West Deer Township, died Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. He was born Feb. 26, 1945, in Pittsburgh and was a son of the late Joseph and Marion (Jones) Griggle. Bob was a self-employed interior contractor, which he did for more than 30 years. He was a member of Transfiguration Roman Catholic Church, Russellton. Bob enjoyed spending time with his family. Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Lisa A. (Letterle) Griggle; children, April Tamburiello, of Pittsburgh, Martice (Joseph Barnes) Griggle, of Pittsburgh, Joshua (Jessica) Griggle, of Cheswick, and Jacqueline (Joe) Blasco, of Russellton; grandchildren, Salvatore, Dominic, Vincente, Rylee, Mason, Natalie, Faith, Hope, Beau, Luke, Andrew and Isabella; siblings, Joseph (Kay) Griggle, of Brentwood, Bonnie (Ron) Shields, of Shaler, and Brianne (Keith) Englert, of Valencia; and many nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings William, Richard, Frank, Bardlsey and Charles Griggle, Helen Vandevort, Marilyn Guerre and Florence Griggle.
Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer Township, where a blessing service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday with the Rev. James P. Holland officiating. He will be laid to rest in Lakewood Memorial Gardens, Indiana Township.
View the obituary online and leave condolences at www.siwicki-yanickofh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 11, 2019
