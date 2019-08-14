Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fox Funeral Home
410 W. Main St
Saxonburg, PA 16056
724-352-1133
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Hudeck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert A. Hudeck Jr.


1963 - 07
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert A. Hudeck Jr. Obituary
Robert "Bobby" A. Hudeck Jr., 56, of Butler, passed away Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at Atlantic General Hospital in Ocean City, Md. Born July 18, 1963, in New Kensington, he was the son of Dolores Golon Hudeck, of Cabot, and the late Robert A. Hudeck Sr. Bobby graduated from Knoch High School in 1981 and obtained his bachelor's degree from Penn State University in 1985. In April, he marked his 20th year with FedEx Freight in Gibsonia, where he was an operations supervisor. An avid runner and sports fan, Bobby loved the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Penn State football and was a member of the Penn State Alumni Association. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, the former Lori Lucarelli, whom he married June 23, 2001; his three children, Christine (Matthew) Duff, of Valencia, Joseph (Bridget) Hudeck, of Gibsonia, and Patricia Hudeck, of Butler; six grandchildren, Adeline, Annabelle, Izzy and Miles Hudeck and Liam and Ben Duff; a stepson, Michael (Melissa) Lucarelli, of Ellwood City; two stepgrandchildren, Christian and Alex Lucarelli; two aunts, Monica Klimashko and Debbie Pierce; his close friends, Bunnie Dauphew and Wayne O'Daugherty; his FedEx Freight family; and the other 106,571 fellow fans who fill Beaver Stadium on football Saturdays.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at the FOX FUNERAL HOME INC., 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg. Services will be held there at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, with the Rev. Charles Bober, of Holy Sepulcher Roman Catholic Church, officiating. A celebration of Bobby's life will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday at the Saxonburg Fire Hall at 155 Pittsburgh St., Saxonburg.
www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now