Robert "Bobby" A. Hudeck Jr., 56, of Butler, passed away Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at Atlantic General Hospital in Ocean City, Md. Born July 18, 1963, in New Kensington, he was the son of Dolores Golon Hudeck, of Cabot, and the late Robert A. Hudeck Sr. Bobby graduated from Knoch High School in 1981 and obtained his bachelor's degree from Penn State University in 1985. In April, he marked his 20th year with FedEx Freight in Gibsonia, where he was an operations supervisor. An avid runner and sports fan, Bobby loved the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Penn State football and was a member of the Penn State Alumni Association. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, the former Lori Lucarelli, whom he married June 23, 2001; his three children, Christine (Matthew) Duff, of Valencia, Joseph (Bridget) Hudeck, of Gibsonia, and Patricia Hudeck, of Butler; six grandchildren, Adeline, Annabelle, Izzy and Miles Hudeck and Liam and Ben Duff; a stepson, Michael (Melissa) Lucarelli, of Ellwood City; two stepgrandchildren, Christian and Alex Lucarelli; two aunts, Monica Klimashko and Debbie Pierce; his close friends, Bunnie Dauphew and Wayne O'Daugherty; his FedEx Freight family; and the other 106,571 fellow fans who fill Beaver Stadium on football Saturdays.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at the FOX FUNERAL HOME INC., 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg. Services will be held there at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, with the Rev. Charles Bober, of Holy Sepulcher Roman Catholic Church, officiating. A celebration of Bobby's life will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday at the Saxonburg Fire Hall at 155 Pittsburgh St., Saxonburg.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 14, 2019