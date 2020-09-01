1/1
Robert A. Mike
1948 - 2020-08-30
Robert A. Mike, 71, of Lower Burrell, died Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, in his residence. He was born Nov. 8, 1948, in New Kensington, son of the late Anthony B. and Nicolina (Pillitteri) Mike. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Josephine Mike Holmes. He was a member of Mt. St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, New Kensington, and the Holy Name Society of the church. Also, he was a proud Army veteran who served in Vietnam. He worked as a computer technician for Bender Consulting Services and was a member of the Logans Ferry Sportsman Club. He found enjoyment in dining out and going to the movies with the love of his life, Paulette, and spending time with his family, especially his grandson. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Paulette D. (Adamcik) Mike, of Lower Burrell; a son, Bryan A. (Dana) Mike, of Lower Burrell; and a grandson, Anthony J. Mike. Also surviving is a brother, Stephen R. (Patty) Mike, of New Kensington; a sister, Annette (Dana) Mike Clark, of Apollo; and nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in the GIUNTA-BERTUCCI FUNERAL HOME INC., 1509 5th Ave., Arnold, JohnPaul Bertucci owner/supervisor. Prayers of transfer will take place at 11:30 a.m. in the funeral home, followed at noon by a funeral Mass at Mt. St. Peter Church, New Kensington. Everyone attending the visitation or the Mass, please wear masks. Burial will be private. To leave an online condolence, visit www.giunta-bertucci.com

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
August 31, 2020
Our sincere sympathy to Paulette, Bryan, Anthony and family. Rob was one of nicest gentleman we were honored to call our friend. He certainly has a place in heaven. May God bless you all and grant you strength during this most difficult of times .
Jack and Elaine Zajdel
ELAINE ZAJDEL
Friend
