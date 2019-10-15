|
|
Robert A. "Bob" Spicher, 84, formerly of Apollo, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at his home in Valencia, Calif. Born Sept. 13, 1935, in Brackenridge, he was the younger son of the late Albert and Marie (Diller) Spicher. Bob was a graduate of Har-Brack Union High School, class of 1953. He left Brackenridge for several years to serve in the Army as an MP in the Philippines. After completing his service, Bob attended Youngstown University on the GI Bill and earned a bachelor's degree in business administration in 1962. Upon graduation, Bob joined IBM, where he worked for 27 years in finance. While at IBM, he pursued numerous opportunities worldwide. Bob and his family lived in New York, North Carolina, Argentina, Brazil, France and Connecticut. After retirement, Bob and his wife Amy moved back to Western Pennsylvania, living in Apollo for more than 25 years. Shortly after his wife's passing, Bob moved to Vandergrift, where he lived briefly before settling in California near his children and their families. In retirement, Bob remained active. Bob kept his accounting and financial skills sharp by working at H and R Block during tax season. Always handy, he jumped into stained-glass crafting and gifted lamps and ornamental items to family and friends. He also took up and regularly played golf, the highlight being a hole-in-one at No. 4 on the old Woodlawn Golf Course in Tarentum. Bob loved to spend time with his wife and family, as they did with him. Visits with his big brother Dick and wife Betty were also especially meaningful, meeting up any time they could. Bob and his wife Amy were members of St. James the Greater, where Bob became a confirmed Catholic and where they were actively involved in the church and its ministries. In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Amelia L. "Amy" (DeMao) Spicher, on April 8, 2014; and his son Robert, on Sept. 23, 1963. He is survived by his children, Doug Spicher and his wife Denise, of Valencia, Calif.; daughter, Vicki Schroeder and her husband Steve, of La Crescenta, Calif.; grandchildren, Rebecca (Spicher) McCrary, Sam Spicher, Chloe Schroeder and Luke Schroeder; his brother, Richard "Dick" Spicher and his wife Betty, of Hanover; as well as nieces, nephews and extended family.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until parting prayers at 9:45 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated immediately after in St. James the Greater Catholic Church, Apollo, with Father Vincent Zidek, O.S.B., as celebrant. Interment in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell, will follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made either to SmileTrain (my.smiletrain.org/donation/donate/givenow) or to St. James the Greater Catholic Church, Apollo (jspaluch.wixsite.com/stjamesapollo/sjg-donate). To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019