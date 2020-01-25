Home

Churchfield-Peters Funeral Home
501 Fifth Avenue
New Kensington, PA 15068
(724) 335-1951
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Robert A. Swetof Sr.


1939 - 2020
Robert A. Swetof Sr. Obituary
Robert A. Swetof Sr., 80, of Plum Borough, passed away Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at St. Margaret Hospital, Aspinwall. Bob was born Monday, July 17, 1939, in Plum Borough, to the late John Sr. and Anna Antonik Swetof. Bob worked as a firebrick maker for Wulfrath Refractories, of Tarentum, retiring in 2005 after more than 30 years. He was a member of the Street Survivors and enjoyed going camping and fishing in his 49 Ford pickup. Bob is survived by his wife of 59 years, Beverly J. Fester Swetof; his three sons, Robert A. (Diane) Swetof Jr., James E. Swetof and David M. (Linda) Swetof, all of Plum Borough; five grandchildren, Aimee (Jeff) Shaffer, Joshua (Mandi) Swetof, Jacob Swetof, Ciera Swetof and Connor Swetof; four great-grandchildren, Violet, Gemma, Lukas and Benjamin; his siblings, William Swetof and Elizabeth France; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, Mary Shanko, Helen Swetof, Dorothy Ross, Marge Miller, John Swetof Jr. and George Ronald Swetof.
Family and friends are invited from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, to the CHURCHFIELD-PETERS FUNERAL HOME, 501 Fifth Ave., New Kensington, PA 15068, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, with the Rev. Wendy Keys, officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.
For online condolences and more information, please visit www.petersfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 25, 2020
