Robert "Bob" Anthony Trettel, 79, of Abbeville, S.C., passed away Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at Hospice House in Greenwood, surrounded by his loving family. Bob leaves behind his beloved wife of 50 years, Patricia Ann Manzo Trettel; five children, Dawn (Dan) Trettel Carrier, of Masontown, W.Va., Todd (Veronica) Trettel, of Cabot, Robert (Michele) Trettel, of Pittsburgh, Brian (Sara) Trettel, of Castle Rock, Colo., and Jessica (Robert) Trettel Hutchison, also of Pittsburgh; 10 grandchildren, Raeann Carrier, Meagan (Heath) Carrier Haga, Daniel (Anna) Carrier, Toni Carrier, Joshua Trettel, Garrett Trettel, Caitlyn Trettel, Nicholas Trettel, Shane Trettel and John Hutchison; and four great-grandchildren, Daniel and Lena Carrier and Adelaide and Amelia Haga. Bob was born in Natrona Heights, to the late Anthony Paul Trettel and Anne Sudy Trettel. He was a graduate of Har-Brack High School, class of 1957, and attended Grove City College, Grove City. Bob worked in the specialized steel industry for many years, but his greatest passion was doing home remodeling and construction projects, both for himself, family and his friends. He was especially fond of his time as a site superintendent, constructing various financial institutions. Bob greatly enjoyed the outdoors, especially spending time fishing in Cherokee and Colorado. No one was a stranger to Bob; he made lifelong friends wherever he went. For the past 10 years, Bob and Patti have resided in Abbeville, S.C., and enjoyed being active members of Sacred Heart Catholic Parish. Bob and Patti could often be found enjoying their big front porch, listening to the birds and their many wind chimes, as well as entertaining many guests for various parties. They were well-known for their fabulous porch decorations. They also enjoyed their time traveling and visiting family back in Pittsburgh, West Virginia and Colorado. Bob was preceded in death by his first wife, Donna Rae Trettel; his sister, Patricia Macino and his brother-in-law, Richard Macino.
A memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in St. Rosalia Church, 411 Greenfield Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15207. HARRIS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES of Abbeville is assisting the Trettel family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bob's name to either Sacred Heart Catholic Church, P.O. Box 812, Abbeville, SC 29620, or Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Ave., Greenwood, SC 29646. A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.harrisfuneral.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 23, 2020